Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Raised by Hall Private Wealth Advisors

Hall Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 208,788 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises 4.6% of Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hall Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 13.6% during the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 55,118 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 9.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 452,869 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $22,983,000 after purchasing an additional 37,327 shares during the period. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 6.7% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 197,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after purchasing an additional 12,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $41.18 on Thursday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

