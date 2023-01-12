Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,242 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 13,299 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 0.4% in the second quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 58,361 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 2.6% in the second quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,985 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.55 and a 1-year high of $55.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

