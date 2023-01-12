Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Shares Sold by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. lessened its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,428 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 58.0% during the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.96% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on VRTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $281.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $307.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals to $318.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $308.90.
NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $292.25 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $303.97 and its 200-day moving average is $295.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $221.69 and a 52-week high of $324.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.70. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.31. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current year.
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.
