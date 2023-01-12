Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Trading Down 5%

Shares of Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.01 and last traded at $3.02. Approximately 2,716 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 378,572 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EVTL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.53. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace Ltd. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVTL. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,280,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $246,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $501,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $910,000. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

