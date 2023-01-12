Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) dropped 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.08 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 34,142 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 2,145,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.82.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $15.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised shares of Vertiv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $11.75 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vertiv from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.70.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -243.96, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.27.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.02. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -16.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph J. Deangelo bought 71,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,684.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,684. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VRT. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 1,955.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. grew its position in Vertiv by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 7,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertiv

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments. It offers AC and DC power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure that are integral to the technologies used for various services, including e-commerce, online banking, file sharing, video on-demand, energy storage, wireless communications, Internet of Things, and online gaming.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.