Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,875 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 21,327 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 78,476 shares during the period. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.37.
V stock opened at $222.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $418.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $209.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.21.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.
Visa declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
