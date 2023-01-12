Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by REDW Wealth LLC

REDW Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,747,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,254 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 14,731 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gouws Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 3.0% in the third quarter. Gouws Capital LLC now owns 28,236 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Visa Trading Up 0.5 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.37.

NYSE V opened at $222.10 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $203.21. The company has a market capitalization of $418.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

