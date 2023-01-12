Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,089 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.07% of Vornado Realty Trust worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNO. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 39.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,975,000 after buying an additional 8,459 shares during the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vornado Realty Trust Stock Performance

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $22.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.62, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.84 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $20.03 and a 52 week high of $47.26.

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 424.00%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VNO. Citigroup cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

