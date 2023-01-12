Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $88.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VOYA. TheStreet raised shares of Voya Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Voya Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Voya Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $75.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.42.

Voya Financial Price Performance

Shares of VOYA stock opened at $67.28 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a 52-week low of $56.20 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Voya Financial

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The asset manager reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.05. The company had revenue of $356.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.91 million. Voya Financial had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 11.30%. As a group, analysts forecast that Voya Financial will post 6.8 EPS for the current year.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of Voya Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total value of $97,416.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Michael Robert Katz sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $97,416.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael S. Smith sold 8,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $524,628.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 196,752 shares in the company, valued at $12,373,733.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,814 shares of company stock worth $1,302,045. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,285,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $380,275,000 after purchasing an additional 345,161 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,030 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 234.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 203,915 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,337,000 after buying an additional 82,958 shares during the period.

About Voya Financial

(Get Rating)

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading

