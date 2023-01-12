Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Welch & Forbes LLC

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,789 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,407 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth about $9,801,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.8% in the second quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 64,638 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.3% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 19,346 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $37.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.02 billion, a PE ratio of -10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $37.41. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $54.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $33.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -55.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total value of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

