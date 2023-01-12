Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $190.00. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.10% from the company’s current price.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.36.

Waste Management stock opened at $156.99 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Management has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Waste Management will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WM. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Waste Management by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Waste Management by 120.6% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,346,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,373,000 after purchasing an additional 735,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

