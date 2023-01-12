Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 1,711 Shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,114 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTVA opened at $62.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.54. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.74 and a 1 year high of $68.43.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.19.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

