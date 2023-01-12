Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 2,712 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 61.1% in the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $78,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

IWR stock opened at $70.69 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $81.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.06.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

