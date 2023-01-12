Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 336 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Amphenol by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $22,979,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 3,875.0% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 795 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in Amphenol by 27.3% during the third quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 42,934 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after acquiring an additional 9,201 shares during the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP increased its position in Amphenol by 1.9% during the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 204,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider William J. Doherty sold 127,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $10,137,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 204,412 shares in the company, valued at $16,316,165.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.79, for a total transaction of $3,151,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,024,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 242,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,290,240. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.7 %

NYSE:APH opened at $80.68 on Thursday. Amphenol Co. has a 1-year low of $61.67 and a 1-year high of $83.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $78.14 and a 200 day moving average of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $48.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 28.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a positive change from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.40.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.