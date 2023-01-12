Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires 786 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,612,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $403,036,000 after acquiring an additional 307,231 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,341,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,070,000 after acquiring an additional 179,857 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 2,073,119 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $127,786,000 after purchasing an additional 135,057 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,691,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,703,000 after purchasing an additional 255,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,273,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,350,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, President Douglas G. Elliot sold 147,986 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $10,745,263.46. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 251,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,234,767.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 430 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.05, for a total value of $31,841.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,634,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 224,198 shares of company stock worth $16,404,676. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Several brokerages have recently commented on HIG. StockNews.com lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $80.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.82.

Shares of HIG stock opened at $75.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.90. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.01 and a 200 day moving average of $68.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.15. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 16.51% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.62%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

