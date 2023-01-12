Welch & Forbes LLC Acquires New Stake in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 60.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 235,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,923,000 after buying an additional 89,174 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the first quarter valued at $4,262,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 71.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 93,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,105,000 after buying an additional 38,838 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 7.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 521,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after buying an additional 37,471 shares during the period. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in McGrath RentCorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 703,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,503,000 after buying an additional 27,219 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Sidoti downgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

NASDAQ MGRC opened at $99.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.55. McGrath RentCorp has a twelve month low of $71.17 and a twelve month high of $101.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $200.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.90 million. McGrath RentCorp had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 14.87%. On average, equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.82%.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

