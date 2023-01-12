Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 245 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,564 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BX. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 15.8% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $529,210,000 after purchasing an additional 772,925 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Blackstone by 5,945.8% during the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 444,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,165,000 after acquiring an additional 437,314 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP grew its stake in Blackstone by 53.2% during the second quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP now owns 1,242,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $113,363,000 after acquiring an additional 431,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Blackstone by 8.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Blackstone by 195.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 574,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,405,000 after acquiring an additional 379,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX opened at $83.07 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. Blackstone Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.72 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.85.

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BX. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $101.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Blackstone from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Argus dropped their target price on shares of Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.77.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 19,536,085 shares of company stock worth $180,412,256 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

