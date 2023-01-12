Welch & Forbes LLC Buys 550 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BR shares. TheStreet cut Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Thomas J. Perna sold 42,417 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.57, for a total transaction of $6,259,476.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,383,419.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $143.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.13 and a 200 day moving average of $151.08. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.99% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.91%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

