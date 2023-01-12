Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 49.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,425 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vontier were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vontier during the second quarter worth about $53,839,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Vontier during the third quarter worth about $23,203,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 19.4% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,106,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,408,000 after purchasing an additional 505,449 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,194,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 489,200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 97.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 732,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,611,000 after acquiring an additional 362,325 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VNT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research note on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vontier from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.14.

Vontier Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VNT stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. Vontier Co. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $30.85.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.01). Vontier had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 95.70%. The business had revenue of $788.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $812.46 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn K. Rowen purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,160.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,382,276.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark D. Morelli purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $34,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,424 shares in the company, valued at $6,034,706.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.