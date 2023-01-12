Welch & Forbes LLC Decreases Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Welch & Forbes LLC reduced its position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 72,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in Leggett & Platt in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC raised its holdings in Leggett & Platt by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 69.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of LEG stock opened at $35.12 on Thursday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $42.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.25.

Leggett & Platt Profile

(Get Rating)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.