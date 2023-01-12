Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 956 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen L. Eastman purchased 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.88 per share, with a total value of $43,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts acquired 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.58 per share, for a total transaction of $300,445.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,445.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 7,440 shares of company stock valued at $366,770 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FAST has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Fastenal from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

FAST stock opened at $49.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.58. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $43.73 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 34.25% and a net margin of 15.73%. Fastenal’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

