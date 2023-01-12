Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Welch & Forbes LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEFA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter valued at about $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,200,000 after buying an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA opened at $64.85 on Thursday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.12.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.