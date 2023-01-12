Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,141,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $191,963,000 after buying an additional 6,246 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra by 780.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in Sempra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Sempra by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 668,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,411,000 after buying an additional 23,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Sempra by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after buying an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Sempra from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sempra in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sempra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $162.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $158.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Sempra has a 12 month low of $129.69 and a 12 month high of $176.47.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

