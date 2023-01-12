Welch & Forbes LLC Has $537,000 Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MetLife during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan M. Podlogar sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $215,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,321,738.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,921,855.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,401 shares of company stock worth $2,706,824. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Price Performance

MET opened at $71.57 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.41 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.90. The stock has a market cap of $56.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $23.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

MetLife Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on MET. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.17.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

