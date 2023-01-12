Welch & Forbes LLC Increases Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 23.1% in the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 11,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 9.8% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 75,090 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,987,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Genuine Parts by 14,022.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 4,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares during the last quarter. 78.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $169.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.10. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Genuine Parts has a 12-month low of $115.63 and a 12-month high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.98%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

