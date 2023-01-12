Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $312,000 in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the third quarter valued at $58,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Donaldson by 117.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Donaldson by 3,478.0% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on DCI shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Donaldson Stock Performance

In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,494.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other Donaldson news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,367,166. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 6,912 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.39, for a total transaction of $417,415.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,494.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DCI opened at $61.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

