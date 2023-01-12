Welch & Forbes LLC Invests $521,000 in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Hoese & Co LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $107.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.35 and a 200 day moving average of $105.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $101.35 and a 1 year high of $115.55.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

