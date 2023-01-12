Welch & Forbes LLC Makes New $436,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $26,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBD opened at $12.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.39. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $44.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.