Welch & Forbes LLC Purchases 1,965 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in CSX by 80.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,529,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,151,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in CSX by 395.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,208,520 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158,204 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CSX by 104.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,626,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $248,177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,390,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on CSX to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.48.

CSX Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $32.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.61. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $68.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.24.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

CSX Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Further Reading

