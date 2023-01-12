Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter worth $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% in the second quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $81,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,190 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 22,644 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total transaction of $464,654.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,304,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,764,133.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock worth $117,408,700 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $356.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $395.00 to $429.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $330.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $400.36.

NYSE GS opened at $364.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $277.84 and a 1 year high of $404.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $363.14 and its 200 day moving average is $335.92.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 22.50%. The company had revenue of $11.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.93 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.63%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

Featured Articles

