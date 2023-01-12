Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Welch & Forbes LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 57.3% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 114.3% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VSS opened at $107.91 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $89.03 and a 52 week high of $134.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.53.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

