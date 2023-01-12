Welch & Forbes LLC Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,172 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enbridge by 136.4% in the second quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 624 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 434.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 428.6% during the 3rd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 740 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 49.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ENB. National Bank Financial cut shares of Enbridge from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$62.00 to C$56.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$67.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $41.31 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $35.02 and a one year high of $47.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.87 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 10.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.6538 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 122.75%.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

