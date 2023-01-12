Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 225 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,192 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 66.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of Workday to $212.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $225.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Workday to $225.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.58.

Workday Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $163.92 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $261.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $159.76 and a 200 day moving average of $158.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a PE ratio of -132.19 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $816,774.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,658 shares in the company, valued at $13,927,978.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 5,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.14, for a total transaction of $740,261.34. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,834,765.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,755 shares of company stock worth $23,180,137 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

