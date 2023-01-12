Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 550 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 5,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 11,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.12, for a total transaction of $1,271,514.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,371.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Xylem Stock Up 1.7 %

XYL stock opened at $114.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.26, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.09. Xylem Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.08 and a twelve month high of $117.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.02.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Xylem Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st. Xylem’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $129.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Xylem from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.90.

Xylem Profile

(Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

