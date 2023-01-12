Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 736 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Welch & Forbes LLC lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,222 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,512 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,067 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of TopBuild by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 18,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TopBuild presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.50.

TopBuild Stock Performance

TopBuild stock opened at $179.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. TopBuild Corp. has a 1-year low of $140.66 and a 1-year high of $251.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.77 and its 200 day moving average is $171.40.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The construction company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. TopBuild had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 29.99%. Research analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

About TopBuild

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

