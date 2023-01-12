Welch & Forbes LLC Sells 775 Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Welch & Forbes LLC trimmed its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LGND. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,027 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 378,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,537,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LGND opened at $68.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.53. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -55.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $57.77 and a twelve month high of $143.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ligand Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LGND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.29). Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $66.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.47 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital upped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,371.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza sold 1,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total value of $128,285.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,857 shares in the company, valued at $669,943.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 416,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,638,371.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,530,185. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

