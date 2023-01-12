Welch & Forbes LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Welch & Forbes LLC cut its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,714 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 3.2% in the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 33,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.4% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 47,443 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 1,070,210 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $100,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.6% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 54,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO increased its stake in Walt Disney by 5.2% in the third quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 32,358 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on DIS. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.93.

Shares of DIS opened at $96.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $158.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.01, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

