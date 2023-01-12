Wells Fargo & Company Boosts United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target to $440.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $435.00 to $440.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Rentals to $415.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.58.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of URI stock opened at $383.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $388.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $311.34.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.00 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.51% and a return on equity of 35.38%. Analysts predict that United Rentals will post 32.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Rentals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.7% during the second quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.7% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 17.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 287 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

