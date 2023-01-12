Wells Fargo & Company Trims Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Target Price to $23.00

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Friday, October 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.96.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $27.45 on Monday. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12-month low of $20.66 and a 12-month high of $33.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its 200-day moving average is $24.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 132,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $10,635,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,247,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after purchasing an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 120.1% in the 2nd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 20,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 214,721 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after acquiring an additional 44,898 shares in the last quarter.

About Axalta Coating Systems

(Get Rating)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.