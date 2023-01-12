Wenbin Jiang Sells 20,000 Shares of Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) Stock

Cytek Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating) CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total value of $213,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,740,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,511,747.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Wenbin Jiang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.86, for a total value of $237,200.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.76, for a total value of $295,200.00.

Cytek Biosciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ CTKB opened at $10.78 on Thursday. Cytek Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $16.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -1,080.00 and a beta of 0.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cytek Biosciences

Cytek Biosciences ( NASDAQ:CTKB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). Cytek Biosciences had a positive return on equity of 0.94% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $40.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cytek Biosciences, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTKB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 222.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Parkwood LLC increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 44.3% during the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 42,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 12,981 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 6,269.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Cytek Biosciences by 31.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cytek Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. 49.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Cytek Biosciences from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Cytek Biosciences Company Profile

Cytek Biosciences, Inc, a cell analysis solutions company, provides cell analysis tools that facilitates scientific advances in biomedical research and clinical applications. It offers aurora and northern lights systems, which are spectrum flow cytometers that delivers cell analysis by utilizing the fluorescence signatures from multiple lasers to distinguish fluorescent tags on single cells; and aurora cell sorter system, which leverages full spectrum profiling technology to further broaden potential applications across cell analysis.

