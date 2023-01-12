WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives $37.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.71.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on WestRock from $36.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on WestRock from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup dropped their target price on WestRock from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut WestRock from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

WestRock Stock Performance

WRK opened at $36.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.26. WestRock has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $54.78.

WestRock Increases Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is 30.22%.

Insider Activity

In other WestRock news, Director Currey M. Russell sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total transaction of $2,008,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,954,844.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WRK. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in WestRock by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 39,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,878,000 after buying an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in WestRock by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 71,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,365,000 after buying an additional 12,559 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in WestRock by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,219 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 208,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 53,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in four segments, Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

