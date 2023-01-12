WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 275,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,155,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
WeWork Stock Up 24.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
