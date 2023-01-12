WeWork (NYSE:WE) Stock Price Up 6.7%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.37 and last traded at $1.35. Approximately 275,231 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 10,155,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.26.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WE. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WeWork presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.37.

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $860.70 million. On average, research analysts expect that WeWork Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WeWork by 114.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new stake in WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

