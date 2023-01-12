WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS) Sees Large Volume Increase

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DGS – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 17,867 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 181,800 shares.The stock last traded at $45.61 and had previously closed at $45.50.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.42.

Get WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGS. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund in the third quarter worth $108,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 559.0% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 41,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,669,000 after acquiring an additional 35,547 shares during the period. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.8% in the third quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 86,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 1.9% in the third quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 23,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund by 7.9% in the third quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 34,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares during the period.

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Company Profile

WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of primarily small-cap stocks selected from the WisdomTree Emerging Markets Dividend Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.