Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.20% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WWW. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. CL King lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Williams Trading lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

NYSE:WWW opened at $12.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.55. Wolverine World Wide has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $27.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 24.68%. Analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Stornant acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,031,739.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Wolverine World Wide news, CFO Michael D. Stornant bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,031,739.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 9,088.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,908 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 349,609 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,282,000. EMG Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 69.8% in the 2nd quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 144,794 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 59,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 139.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 69,996 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

