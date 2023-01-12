WoodTrust Financial Corp Sells 9,648 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WoodTrust Financial Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,502 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,648 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $30,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $34,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 340.7% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 736 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of VZ stock opened at $41.18 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.55 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

