Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Insider Sells $233,538.12 in Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.73, for a total transaction of $233,538.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,035,897.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $163.92 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.23. The company has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.19 and a beta of 1.27. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $261.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Workday from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $217.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Workday from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.58.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Workday

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its stake in Workday by 1.1% during the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,463,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Workday by 241.4% in the first quarter. Vetamer Capital Management L.P. now owns 33,852 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 23,937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Workday by 3.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Workday by 18.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 11.5% in the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Featured Stories

