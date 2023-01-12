X-Terra Resources (CVE:XTT) Trading Down 9.1%

X-Terra Resources Inc. (CVE:XTT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. Approximately 622,882 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,121,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

X-Terra Resources Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.06 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.89 million and a P/E ratio of -11.88.

About X-Terra Resources

X-Terra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Canada. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and nickel deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Troilus East property comprising 182 mining claims that cover an area of 9,300 hectares located in Québec, Canada; and the Ducran property consisting of 70 mining claims located in the Eeyou Istchee/Baie James Territory in the province of Québec.

