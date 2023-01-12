Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ XEL opened at $72.78 on Thursday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.89 and a 52 week high of $77.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.30.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 29th will be paid a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.48, for a total transaction of $77,930.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,919,905.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XEL. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.64.

About Xcel Energy

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

