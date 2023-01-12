Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) CEO Acquires $145,877.66 in Stock

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) CEO Dakota Semler bought 155,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.94 per share, with a total value of $145,877.66. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,453,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,246,035.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Dakota Semler also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 5th, Dakota Semler bought 15,000 shares of XOS stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $9,600.00.
XOS Stock Performance
XOS stock opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 7.68 and a quick ratio of 5.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.27. Xos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 1.19.
Institutional Trading of XOS
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in XOS during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in XOS during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in XOS during the 1st quarter worth $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.07% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on XOS. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of XOS to $2.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of XOS from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of XOS to $2.40 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of XOS from $2.80 to $2.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
XOS Company Profile
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
