Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Shares Sold by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 313 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 295.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 435 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Performance

Shares of ZBH opened at $124.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $120.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.49. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The firm has a market cap of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.18, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. Citigroup boosted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.86.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

